SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A wet pattern bringing rain is expected across Northern California after the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said that an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain, mountain snow and winds throughout Northern California.

The first chances of rain are expected later in the day Monday into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Additional chances of rain are also expected throughout the week.

While chances of light showers may be seen early Friday, during the holiday weekend dry weather can be expected with fog throughout the valley.