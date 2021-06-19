Sacramento offering $1 access to some city pools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperatures being over 100 degrees the last few days, people say being at a city pool is an easy choice to make, especially with weekend price break in admission.

“I’ve been getting much more comfortable with water above the head,” said 12-year-old Anthony Fasone.

And that is important because he and his dad are at Tahoe Park Pool for only one reason.

“Anthony has to pass the Boy Scouts swimming test at camp starting tomorrow,” said Anthony Fasone.

They admit being outside on a day like Saturday is not their first option.

“We absolutely have a mission, otherwise we’d be home in the air conditioning,” Anthony Fasone said.

To make it easier, the city of Sacramento is offering all residents access to a couple of its public pools for only $1. Usually, it is $4 per adult and $2 per child.

“We love that. We needed a pool to practice,” Anthony Fasone said.

But over in South Sacramento at the Pannell Pool, admission is free.

Councilmember Mai Vang says she wanted to make sure everyone has the chance to be at the pool during the heatwave.

“Many of our families in South Sacramento often times can’t even afford the fee. So I wanted to make sure we kick off the summer right,” Vang said.

It is only for this weekend. Vang, however, says the Pannell Pool and Cabrillo Pools will be free to everyone and that she is working to see if it could be an option city-wide.

“If we can get additional dollars, these are the things that we should be able to cover for our residents in the city of Sacramento,” Vang said.

In the meantime, 12-year-old Anthony Fasone hopes he can pass his test.

For a list of city pools, click or tap here.