Sacramento offers $624,000 to settle Stephon Clark protest lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento has agreed to pay around $624,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from a protest in East Sacramento following the decision to not file criminal charges against the two police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark.

Sacramento civil rights attorney Mark Merin said the majority of the 84 people detained the night of March 4, 2019, on the 51st Street Bridge will each receive $4,495, with four plaintiffs getting $7,000 each from the city.

Merin tells FOX40 $50,000 will go toward protesters’ medical bills and $82,000 will cover attorney fees and costs.

The settlement is still tentative and awaits a judge’s approval.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through East Sacramento a little over a year ago to protest the Sacramento County District Attorney’s decision not to charge the two officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark.

As the march neared its end, officers in SWAT gear commanded protesters to leave. But demonstrators later told FOX40 they could not find a way out.

Protesters said they tried to leave along the overpass above Highway 50 but were stopped.

“They started circling around us in a form where we can’t get out,” said demonstrator Salem Bitwoded.

The protesters were then lined up and zip ties held their wrists together.

Two weeks later, on the anniversary of Clark’s death, Merin announced a federal tort claim accusing law enforcement of false imprisonment, assault and battery, and negligence.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert chose not to press charges against any of those detained.