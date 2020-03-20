Sacramento offers free child care for first responders, other essential health care and city workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby announced on Friday that the city is offering free child care for first responders, health care workers and essential city employees.

The program starts Monday with 350 slots available across eight different community centers for kids aged 5-12. The program is set up so groups larger than 10 do not intermingle, the city said.

“(Parents) will be required to present identification on Monday showing they fall into one of three categories: City of Sacramento first responders, front-line health care workers who work in the City of Sacramento; and essential City of Sacramento employees,” the city said in a news release.

Parents can register here.

Centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 10 kids per caregiver. The staff has been licensed and background checked, the city said, and normally staff the city’s 4th “R” and START programs.

For essential employees with children under 5, the YMCA has 60 paid slots available. An additional 50 subsidized slots for low-income workers.