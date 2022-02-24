SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento officer is being investigated by another police department over allegations he recorded women without their consent, police said on Wednesday.

The officer was identified as Benjamin Gray.

According to Sacramento police, they were informed by the Folsom Police Department on Jan. 16 that it was “pursuing a criminal complaint related to the conduct of” Gray. The next day, Gray was placed on administrative leave; he also had his peace officer powers removed.

Folsom police said they were investigating allegations that women were recorded “during intimate settings without their knowledge.” According to Folsom police, images of potential victims were found during their investigation.

“The Sacramento Police Department takes any criminal allegations against its officers seriously and is cooperating with the Folsom Police Department,” said Sacramento police.

An administrative investigation into Gray has also been launched by the Internal Affairs Division of the Sacramento Police Department.

Folsom police are asking people who were in a relationship with Gray and believe they may have been victims to contact Detective Plank at 916-461-6478 or gplank@folsom.ca.us.