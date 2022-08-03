SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire.

Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire.

The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an exterior wall.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

The fire was determined to be caused by electrical wiring from lighting a chicken coop with extension cords.