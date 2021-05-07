Sacramento officer arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police announced Friday they arrested one of their officers on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

They identified the officer as 30-year-old Justin Shepard, an almost three-year veteran of the department, as the suspect.

According to police, a domestic violence incident in Natomas last week left a victim with “visible injuries that did not require hospitalization.”

Officers say it took place while he was off duty.

After an investigation, police say they arrested Shepard and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Jail records show Shepard could also face charges of criminal threats, brandishing a firearm not in self-defense, false imprisonment and corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant.

The Sacramento Police Department does not and never will tolerate criminal behavior from our officers. We demand that our officers uphold the highest legal and ethical standards that are required to serve our community in the critical position of peace officer. We hold our officers to these standards both on and off duty and will continue to work with the victim in this case. Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn

Sacramento police said they will not be releasing more information due to it being a domestic violence case.

The arrest comes just one day after the Sacramento Police Department announced another one of their officers, Alexa Palubicki, had been arrested on suspicion of filing a false police report. Palubicki has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the department, there are other officers on administrative leave in relation to Palubicki’s case. They have not identified those officers.