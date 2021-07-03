Sacramento officials asking for community’s help reporting illegal fireworks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire and law enforcement officials are worried about illegal fireworks this holiday weekend.

“We are trying to get ahead of things,” said Paul Tualla, with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.

Agencies around the area are stepping up enforcement against illegal fireworks and educating the community on how to report them.

“If we can get some of these fireworks off the street and prevent a few fires and keeping this community safe, it would be great,” Tualla said.

Tualla says there is only so much manpower they can devote to cracking down and finding people lighting illegal fireworks.

“We will see a couple of fireworks fired off in the air and we will go check that area and find the launch tube and there is nobody there,” Tualla said. “We have seen that over the past couple of nights.”

Some agencies around the region have already seized several thousand pounds of fireworks. This year, Sacramento will fine property owners or renters who allow illegal firework activity.

The fines could go up to $5,000. Permitted — safe and sane — fireworks must end by the Fourth of July.

Tualla hopes through education they can decrease the number of illegal fireworks fired off, but in the meantime, they will continue their enforcement.

“Enjoy the Fourth and try to avoid all those illegal fireworks,” Tualla said.

For most agencies, non-emergency numbers can be used to report illegal activity. In Sacramento, residents can download and use the Nail ‘Em app.

How to report illegal sale and usage

Unincorporated: 916-874-5115 or reportfireworks@saccounty.net

916-874-5115 or reportfireworks@saccounty.net Sacramento: 916-808-3473(FIRE)​ or “Nail ‘Em” App

916-808-3473(FIRE)​ or “Nail ‘Em” App Folsom: 916-355-7231

916-355-7231 Elk Grove: fireworks@elkgrovepd.org​ or “Nail ‘Em” App

fireworks@elkgrovepd.org​ or “Nail ‘Em” App Rancho Cordova: 916-362-5115

916-362-5115 Citrus Heights: 916-727-5500

916-727-5500 Galt: 209-366-7000