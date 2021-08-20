Sacramento officials, community leaders discuss vaccine mandate for city employees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, councilmembers Katie Valenzuela and Mai Vang and a number of community leaders held a virtual news conference and discussion on a vaccine mandate for city employees.

According to a memo sent to city union leaders last week, the mandate takes effect Sept. 1.

A day earlier, Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said the county was on track to surpass the number of hospitalizations at the peak of the winter surge. A vast majority of cases as the delta variant spreads are among the unvaccinated.

This announcement comes after Steinberg and the city’s firefighters union president publicly disagreed over mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for emergency medical personnel, following an order requiring state healthcare workers to be vaccinated by the end of September.

Steinberg also asked City Manager Howard Chan to require vaccinations of new city employees before they start work, effective immediately, the city announced in a news release last week.

“Our city must be part of the public health solution, not the problem,” said last week.

We shouldn’t be negotiating life & death. This is about protecting the public health of our elders, residents & cmty. It is estimated that 60% of police & 45% of our firefighters are unvaccinated. This is unacceptable, especially b/c they’re directly working w/ the public. (1/2) https://t.co/IZoJUgMQuo — Councilmember Mai Vang (@CMMaiVang) August 14, 2021