(FOX40.COM) — During a week-long operation targeting retail theft, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office made a major discovery that could have you thinking twice about handing out gift cards this holiday season.

Detectives said to FOX40 that a shocking amount of gift cards were found that had been tampered with and that the operation was being conducted across California.

SCSO said it recovered 5,739 tampered gift cards from an organized skimming crime that spans the entire state, 12 counties, and 54 retail locations. And Sacramento is one of the hardest-hit areas.

“It was completely overwhelming because of the number of cards and the potential locations that they had come from. We [quickly] recognized that it was [happening] throughout the entire West Coast,” said Detective Andy Cater.

Detectives said they first contacted the individual during their retail theft operation.

“It is extremely organized because one individual can’t open up the cards and do all the processing,” Cater explained. “Somebody else is doing that and then giving him back the tampered cards to replace.”

He continued, “[The scammers] will take the data and then put the sticker back. Then, they’ll glue the edges. So [if] you purchase one for a family member, you have no idea that it’s been tampered with.”

The thieves then steal the card’s information, so by the time the consumer attempts to use the money, it’s already been taken.

Detective David Derouen said, “These specific gift cards can be funded anywhere from $5 to $500. So at their max balance, with the amount of cards we have, we’re looking at potentially $2.86 million in loss.”

The Better Business Bureau added that if there’s any question about the gift card you’re holding, it’s recommended that you pick up an entirely different one.

“You can purchase online as well, and that’s even easier [because] in many cases it just emails right to the recipient,” said Daniel Stiner, an employee with the Better Business Bureau.

He continued, “But even with that, you want to be careful. You want to make sure you’re purchasing directly from the merchant.”

Some consumer tips from the Better Business Bureau for buying a gift card are:

Inspecting the card closely to make sure there are no signs of tampering

Keeping your receipt from the purchase

The BBB does have a site to report these scams, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office also asks the public to make a report right away if you are a victim of this scam.

This specific case is under investigation. Sacramento sheriffs say that the suspect is a Chinese national who is in custody and facing several charges including possession of stolen property, burglary, and attempted grand theft, among others.