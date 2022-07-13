SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento is one of the most dangerous cities in the United States for pedestrians a report from Smart Groth America suggests.

The report said the Sacramento area, which in the report included Folsom and Roseville, had 296 pedestrian deaths between 2016 and 2020.

Smart Growth America said those 296 deaths means the Sacramento area experienced 2.53 deaths per 100,000 residents per year, tieing California’s capital city with Atlanta, Georgia for 27th place among metro areas analyzed.

The report said low-income areas are at the most risk as those areas are less likely to have sidewalks, crosswalks, and overall safe street designs.

Pedestrian deaths across the country increased by 5% to about 18 per day, according to the report.