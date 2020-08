SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Sacramento has opened two “cleaner air” centers as smoke from nearby wildfires blankets the region.

One is in the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria at 828 I Street and the other is in the Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Boulevard. Both are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the air quality improves.

Those locations were cooling centers during the recent heat wave.

To check the Air Quality Index in your area, click or tap here.