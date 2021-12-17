Sacramento opens respite centers as temperatures drop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cold nighttime temperatures in the Sacramento area has the city and others opening their doors Friday night.

Both the city and Sacramento County are offering respite centers for those who need it.

“Guess I’ll be warm for a change,” Cynthia said.

For Cynthia, a change of venue for a night won’t solve all her struggles. But after living outside for a couple of years now, it’s a welcome change —if even just for the next 12 hours.

“Yeah, one less worry,” Cynthia said.

With temperatures dropping to around freezing Friday night into Saturday, Sacramento opened two respite centers.

“So this is the City Hall lobby. This is our respite center for the night and tomorrow night,” Gregg Fishman, with the city of Sacramento, said.

The other respite center is at the Hagginwood Community Center, at 3271 Marysville Blvd, in the Del Paso Heights area. Snacks and blankets are provided for those trying to avoid the cold.

“We’ve got supplies to last a couple of days through the weekend if we have to,” Fishman said.

Fishman, who is an organizer, said that for health reasons people inside will have to wear masks. He also mentioned that respite locations operated by other organizations are essential in order to house enough people.

“Absolutely imperative that we do this together, with similar hours and same kind of time frames,” Fishman said.

According to Fishman, they will be open again Saturday night and will then reassess for the week ahead.