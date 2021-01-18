Sacramento organizations to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with car caravans, virtual events

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Every third Monday of January, communities around the nation honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizations around Sacramento are modifying the way they plan to honor the late civil rights leader.

The Sacramento area usually sees thousands of people march in honor King.

MLK 365, the organization behind the yearly march, is not gathering in person. They’ll be hosting a five-hour virtual event with keynote speakers and education panels.

The virtual MLK 365 event begins at 9 a.m.

At Grant Union High School, Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, and the Greater Sacramento Urban League will host a car caravan led by Sacramento Regional Transit’s Rosa Parks bus.

The caravan is expected to travel through Oak Park and McClatchy Park before stopping at Sacramento State University for what they describe as a small rally.

The caravan starts at 9 a.m.

Lastly, another smaller caravan in South Sacramento hosted by the Bless Child Community Association and I Am Sac Foundation will begin at 10 a.m., leaving Franklin Boulevard and ending in Meadowview.