Sacramento organizers host local March On For Voting Rights event as nation takes action Saturday

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I have a dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial 58 years ago Saturday.

Thousands stepping out for March On For Voting Rights around the U.S. will be doing so because they have a dream of protected voting rights.

Since January, 48 states have introduced 389 bills that amount to shameful, outright voter suppression, and many have already become law. These laws suppress voting methods that enrich our democracy and lead to high turnout: banning ballot drop boxes and mail-in voting, reducing early voting days and hours, restricting who can get a mail-in ballot, prohibiting officials from promoting the use of of mail-in ballots even when voters qualify, even criminalizing the distribution of water to voters waiting in the long lines these laws create. Racist, anti-democratic voter suppression laws amount to rigging the game. But in America, elections are not a game—and lives depend on their outcomes. That’s why, on August 28, 2021, we’re marching on Washington, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Phoenix and cities across America. March On For Voting Rights

Jamilia Land, the founder of ASAP, The Anti-Violence, Safety and Accountability Project, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the march in Sacramento.