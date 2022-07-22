(KTXL) — Sacramento is known as the capital city of California and its proximity to rivers.

There are also many museums to visit and the Old Sacramento Waterfront has served as a tourist location for years.

But did you know that the Golden State’s capital isn’t the only place in America with its name.

In fact, there’s other places in different countries that have Sacramento in its name.

There have been at least five other areas named Sacramento and here is where they are.

Sacramento, Kentucky

Sacramento, Kentucky is a city in McLean County and had a population of 429 during the 2020 U.S. Census. It was first known as Crossroads and was renamed to Sacramento in 1854. The city was incorporated into the county in 1860.

The Kentucky city was the site of a Civil War battle known as the Battle of Sacramento, which took place on Dec. 28, 1861. The battle is often nicknamed “Forrest’s First First” after Confederate Army General Nathan Bedford Forrest and the confederacy’s defeat over the Union.

Residents reenacted the battle every year until a committee decided to end reenactments in 2021 after 25 years, the McLean County News reported.

Sacramento, Nebraska

Sacramento, Nebraska is an unincorporated community near the city of Holdrege in Phelps County. The unincorporated area is about 5.9 miles southeast from Holdrege, the county seat of Phelps County.

According to an aerial view from Google maps, the area looks to be a ghost town, but is home to a steakhouse named The Speakeasy.

Sacramento, New Mexico

Sacramento, New Mexico is located in Otero County and had a population of 58, according to the 2010 census.

Although the town may not have many people, the area lies within the Sacramento Mountain Range, with portions of the Lincoln National Forest located on the range.

Sacramento, Pennsylvania

Sacramento, Pennsylvania is an unincorporated community in Schuylkill County and lies within Hubley Township, which had a population of 854 during the 2010 census.

The community is in the southeastern portion of the township and is near a creek named Pine Creek, which drains west into Mahantango Creek. The latter creek flows into the Susquehanna River in four different Pennsylvania counties.

Sacramento, Wisconsin

Sacramento, Wisconsin is a former village in Green Lake County and used to lie within a community called Fox River.

The area was platted in 1849 by a miner, who returned from the California gold rush and had memories of California’s capital city. The village originally served as the county seat of Waushara County when it was established.

The county seat was moved in 1854 and the village was ceded to Green Lake County around 1858.

According to a newspaper article in 1936, the village was abandoned after it moved counties and the remaining buildings moved to an island in a cranberry bog to house workers. A cemetery was also abandoned and historical records from the period had been destroyed in a fire at the Waushara County courthouse.

International locations

The northern Mexican state of Coahuila is the home of a city named Sacramento, which was founded in 1842 as Villa Nueva.

Although there’s no clear answer as to why it was renamed to Sacramento, it is believed the name change happened after an officiated mass from Miguel Hidalgo, a catholic priest who was leader during the Mexican War of Independence.

Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A Sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual that is held to be a means of divine grace, according to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary.

The Mexican city is the municipal seat of Sacramento Municipality, which had a population of 2,063 as of 2005.

As for other international places with the Sacramento name, here is what they are:

Sacramento, Minas Gerais, Brazil — a municipality in the western portion of Brazilian state Minas Gerais. Its population was 26,374 during the 2020 census.

— a municipality in the western portion of Brazilian state Minas Gerais. Its population was 26,374 during the 2020 census. Sacramento de Heredia, Costa Rica — A small town in the municipality of San Jose de la Montana and is home to the Braulio Carrillo National Park, a popular tourist location

— A small town in the municipality of San Jose de la Montana and is home to the Braulio Carrillo National Park, a popular tourist location Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay — A city in Southwestern Uruguay near the Rio de La Plata, which faces Buenos Aires, Argentina. It’s Uruguay’s second oldest city and is the capital of the Colonia Department. The city has a population of about 27,000.

— A city in Southwestern Uruguay near the Rio de La Plata, which faces Buenos Aires, Argentina. It’s Uruguay’s second oldest city and is the capital of the Colonia Department. The city has a population of about 27,000. Sacramento, Portugal — A former civil parish that used to exist in the city and municipality of Lisbon, the capital and largest city in Portugal. The former parish is now located in the parish of Santa Maria Maior, which was created by the administrative reorganization of Lisbon in 2012