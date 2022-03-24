SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Unified School District parents are working to adjust their routines as the strike continues.

“It was something sudden. It gets you out of your routine,” said parent Yessenia Vargas.

Vargas said some parents she knows are scrambling to figure out childcare as the strike continues with no end in sight. She does not work outside of home but having her three kids around during the day has been an adjustment.

“I have my classes, my schedule. It throws you off,” Vargas said.

FOX40 caught up with Vargas at La Familia Neighborhood Center, which is one of the sites SCUSD is using to give out grab-and-go meals for students.

“Sometimes these are the only meals kids get during the day, so we thought it was important to continue that through the strike time,” said Hurst Philpot, area supervisor Central Kitchen.

The majority of students in SCUSD, 70%, meet the income qualifications for free and reduced lunch. State law allows the district to give meals to all students regardless of income. Vargas said she is not used to planning for her kids’ early meals on weekdays.

“Something what I wasn’t prepared for were the meals. All of a sudden they said there wasn’t going to be school tomorrow, so now what are we going to do,” Vargas said. “We weren’t prepared for breakfast; we didn’t have it in mind.”

The district’s Central Kitchen has provided over 7,600 meals in the last two days at its off-campus locations and plans to do so for the duration of the school closures.