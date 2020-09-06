Sacramento parks, rivers see visitors from out of town amid heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tiscornia Park in Sacramento has always been a hot spot for locals during a heat wave.

“Good water. I mean the temperature is good,” said Jacob Lopez.

But this weekend the beach and water are attracting people from out of town, like Lopez and his friends who came from the East Bay.

“It’s a change. We go to the Delta out there. It’s a lot dirtier. Coming out here there’s a lot more people,” Lopez told FOX40.

Che Thomas decided to go to the park with his kids.

“They get to meet people. That’s one of the cool parts, meeting people, play like water football,” Thomas said.

The high temperatures are also causing concern for energy officials.

California ISO issued a Flex Alert for the next few days, saying the heat wave is so widespread throughout the West Coast importing energy is not an option.

Several wildfires in the stat are also a concern because fire can take out transmission lines, or cause lines to be shut down for safety of firefighters in the area.

They also said that a fire Saturday evening caused a generator and solar farm to go offline.

With even hotter weather expected over the next couple of days, many cities will begin offering cooling centers starting Sunday.