Sacramento pastor discusses redistricting concerns in Meadowview

Is Sacramento trying to dilute the power of the Black vote?

That’s what some Meadowview residents say is happening now that current redistricting proposals include splitting up what has traditionally been an African American stronghold.

Several local pastors have joined groups like the NAACP, St. Hope and Hmong Innovating Politics to speak out Tuesday before the Sacramento Redistricting Commission’s next meeting.

Senior Pastor Tecoy Porter of Genesis Church in Sacramento joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 to explain why he’s gathering these groups at his church.