Sacramento PD: Body found near Bannon Street and Bercut Drive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Department says a man has been found dead in the area of Bannon Street and Bercut Drive Monday.

According to officials, Sacramento police responded to a call around 5:11 p.m. about a man being injured.

Personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived to the scene and found a man dead.

The victim had critical injuries from what appeared to be physical assault, according to Sacramento Police Department.

Officers were able to detain a suspect who was in the area.

Detectives and investigators have taken over the investigation and do not believe that there are any other suspects.

Detectives will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence as part of the investigation to determine what occurred.

The identity of the victim will be released after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).