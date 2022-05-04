SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of 24th Street and Irvin Way that officers believe took place Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, evidence of a shooting was found around 12:30 p.m., but no injuries were reported.

Police said they detained a car and its occupants near Highway 99 and Broadway who may have been involved in the shooting, but officers are still investigating what role they may have had.

This is a developing story.