SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Department homicide detectives said they are currently investigating a fatal shooting in the 2700 block of Branch Street that occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said that when they arrived on scene they found a man had been shot at least once and medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

This is a developing incident and more updates will be provided when more information is made available.