SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento police say a man is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Norwood Avenue Monday night.

According to officials, an adult male was struck by a vehicle on Norwood Avenue near Jessie Avenue.

He sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The involved vehicle fled the area following the accident.

