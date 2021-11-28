Sacramento PD: South Sacramento perimeter set up after armed person shoots at officers

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police set up a perimeter in the area of 63rd Street and Lemon Hill Avenue after an armed person fired their gun at officers Sunday morning.

Sacramento police announced just after 10 a.m. that no officers were injured in the shooting, but they will have a large police presence in the area.

Police later reported that one of their officers shot their gun in response to being fired upon. No information about the shooter has been released.

The perimeter continues to be active and no arrests have been made.

No major injuries have been reported at this time. The scene remains active and a perimeter has been set up to search the area for the suspect. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 28, 2021

This story is developing.