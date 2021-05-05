Sacramento PD using virtual reality as training tool for dangerous situations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Police Department has implemented a new virtual reality training program to allow officers to simulate dangerous situations.

One mock scene FOX40 saw took place at a school with screaming kids, running to find safety while someone is armed with a gun.

It’s that kind of real-life, full immersion training, that Sacramento police officers and cadets are now undergoing, with the goal of having the best-trained cops out on the streets.

“We have to get better. We have to get better as a society, specifically in law enforcement, and tackle these issues that we’ve dealt with for hundreds of years,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn. “So, this virtual reality is just one part of a much broader effort through training, experiences, equipment, technology that our department has been researching and implementing over the last several years.”

Officers Luke Moseley and Rosalia Cabrera each have at least 14 years with the department.

They say the virtual reality training is great.

“From a training standpoint, it’s a good tool to have,” Moseley told FOX40.

“We get more training here. And just gives us other options to work with the virtual system,” Cabrera explained. “And it allows us to look at things a little differently, and slow things down.”

“And we try our best, to have the best human beings in these uniforms,” Hahn said. “But sometimes as we’ve seen around the country, there are people that make their way into this uniform they have no business wearing.”

The virtual reality training has only been with the department this past month.

It’s not only for cadets at the academy, but for every officer in the department to undergo.