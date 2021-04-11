Sacramento PD: Woman found dead near American River Bike Trail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was found dead near the American River Bike Trail Saturday afternoon.

Authorities were called out to the trail near mile marker 3, just south of Del Paso Boulevard, at around 3:41 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found a woman dead who had injuries from a possible assault.

Detectives are still investigating but said they believe the victim was experiencing homelessness and lived in a nearby encampment in the area.

No additional information was released about the victim or any suspects.

Sacramento police is encouraging any witnesses with information regarding the investigation to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.