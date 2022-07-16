SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Adoption fees are currently being waived at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, as it has been beyond capacity since June 8.

The adoption fees are waived for long-term pets, especially cats that haven’t found a home in over a month, according to a Facebook post from the shelter.

“Sunshine, Tyra, Jennifer, and Alicia are adult kittens who have been at the shelter for over a month and they just want a home of their own,” the shelter said in the post. “They have been overlooked because we have so many kittens at the shelter.”

Adoption fees are currently being reduced at the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals until July 23. Fees are reduced for dogs, cats, and other small animals, according to its website.

After the Fourth of July, the Front Street Animal Shelter said it was also overrun with pets, particularly dogs that ran away from their homes due to the loud noise and bright colors of fireworks.

On July 5, the shelter said on Facebook it was running out of space due to the number of lost dogs that were being taken in.

For those who need help with finding their pets or are interested in adopting animals to forever homes, here’s a list of pet and animal services in the Sacramento area:

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road, Sacramento, CA 95828

Placer SPCA

200 Tahoe Avenue, Roseville, CA 95678

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

3839 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento, CA, 95827

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA 95818