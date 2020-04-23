Sacramento photographer offers window into the lives of her neighbors during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento-area photographer’s sidewalk snapshots give a window into how families are staying at home during the pandemic.

“I was on one of my evening runs and the streets are just so deserted right now, and I was thinking about how empty the streets are but how full the homes are,” said Rachelle Steele.

“This is about their love, their connectedness, their support, who they are in their space, and who they want to be in this moment and how they want to be seen.”

Steele’s work can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.