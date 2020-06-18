Sacramento physical therapy center creates specific program for ACL tear recovery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to Harvard Medical School, about 200,000 people in the U.S. tear their anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, each year.

And an alarming 1 in 4 people who have torn it once end up doing it again to the same or opposite knee.

Results Physical Therapy in Sacramento has been running their “I’m Ready” program, which is an ACL-reconstruction and return-to-sports-training program.

“So, we started this program to sort of bridge the gap between traditional physical therapy and going back to their sport,” explained physical therapist Katy Norton. “It’s not just the knee. We look globally. We look at the foot and the ankle. We look at the hips. We look at the core. We look at everything so we’re not just focusing on the knee.”

The program is meant to help anyone, athlete or not, who has torn their ACL to recover stronger and better prepared, so it does not happen a second time.

“Then, outside the strength program we spend a good amount of time on movement as well, so making sure their jumping right, they’re landing right, they’re cutting correctly,” said Norton.

“It’s weird because my whole life I’ve been doing sports, so I thought like I kind of had a good idea. Then I came here, and my mind was just blown,” Sacramento State soccer player Katlyn Evans told FOX40.

Whether you are an athlete preparing to return to your sport or a firefighter in his 50s needing to be physically right to return to the job, the full scope of the program might be able to help.

“The job itself beats you up over the years and I’ve got the age factor,” firefighter Mike Frankina told FOX40. “So, being a lot more aware now and I’ll continue doing this even after I leave here because I feel a lot stronger.”

Strength is important but it is the mental part when recovering from an ACL tear that sometimes is the toughest to overcome.

“It feels like every time I do something on that knee, it kind of replays in my head. So, that’s definitely a fear,” said Frankina.

“They push you physically but mentally as well, in terms of regaining your mental headspace as an athlete. I 110% believe that I’m a better athlete now,” said Evans.

The program starts at the five-month marker post operation from an ACL tear and goes another four to six months to get patients to the point of a proper physical and mental return.