Sacramento pipe bomb suspect appears in court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The suspect accused of blowing up multiple cars in Sacramento made his way from the county jail to the courtroom Tuesday.

Sacramento police said Cody Wiggs is allegedly responsible for car explosions at 32nd and 20th Avenue last weekend and another explosion Jan. 18 close by on 34th Street.

In both cases, investigators are accusing Wiggs of setting off pipe bombs inside cars.

While the use of a pipe bomb is disturbing, retired Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigator Anthony May told FOX40 that as far as explosives go, pipe bombs are not unusual.

“The most common device is a pipe bomb, and the reason it’s the most common, the components are readily available, they’re not that expensive, it’s a piece of pipe, endcaps, explosive powder and a hobby fuse,” May explained.

No one was hurt in the explosions and the motive is unclear.

News of Wiggs’ arrest for the Oak Park bombings has some people in neighboring communities wondering if there is a connection to other explosions.

FOX40 met Stephanie Duncan in Land Park across from what used to be an orange traffic barricade. There was an explosion on the morning of Sept. 15.

“I remember hearing this catastrophic boom and it don’t even live right next to the park,” Duncan recalled. “Someone put some type of explosive device in or on the barrier and it just blew it apart.”

A piece of the barricade can be seen in a nearby tree.

“In the past two years, we’ve had an increase of these loud booms hat sound like an M-80 or a stick of dynamite or a pipe bomb at least once a week,” Duncan said.

Police will not comment on whether they believe Wiggs is connected to other explosions, but neighbors like Duncan are calling, not just for answers, but for change.

“We want our community, as a whole in Sacramento, to be safe, so we want people to be caught, so this can stop,” Duncan said.