Sacramento pipe bomb suspect rearrested after judge deems original bail too low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man arrested in connection to a pipe bomb and zip gun left in front of a Sacramento school is back in custody after having posted $25,000 bail.

Many people were shocked by the bail amount set for the man accused of leaving a pipe bomb at Ethel Baker Elementary School. Some even hoped he isn’t able to post new bail.

Officials say 57-year-old Gustavo Aguilar is back in custody after a judge deemed his $25,000 bail too low.

“I was shocked because there are other people going to jail and they are not even getting bail,” said Jay Sartor.

Sartor lives near Baker Elementary School and his younger brother is in the fourth grade at the school.

“When I heard about it, I thought a kid was making them at first,” Sartor said.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s office says Aguilar has been charged with multiple charges related to a pipe bomb loaded with shrapnel and fireworks left in front of the school.

“I didn’t know why he was putting bombs at the school,” Sartor said.

Aguilar bonded out of jail Wednesday, and at his arraignment Thursday, the district attorney’s office argued Aguilar was a risk to public safety.

The judge agreed and increase the bail to $150,000 and had Aguilar rearrested.

“All the neighbors have kids around here,” said Marisela, a South Sacramento resident.

Marisela lives in the same neighborhood as Aguilar and she was surprised to learn that was the case.

“It’s kind of scary because it’s down the street. We got to keep an eye out for things like that,” Marisela said.

Aguilar is at the Sacramento County Jail and his next court date has been set for April 1st.