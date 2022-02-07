Sacramento plan for new site for the unhoused could be over after community meeting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another location has been floated by the city of Sacramento as a possible place for homeless people to temporarily stay.

In the past few weeks, plans for sites have been revealed, one by one, by elected officials, with some pushback from nearby residents.

As the city of Sacramento tries to implement ambitious plans to help the unhoused, it has been looking at a site next to the Children’s Receiving Home. It would be used as a seasonal shelter.

The proposed site would be located at the old Discovery Museum Science and Space Center, about a two-minute walk, which backs into the Children’s Receiving Home.

While officials were concerned about the proximity of the two operating so close to each other, the home said “all of us feel concerned about the enormous needs of unsheltered people.”

“We serve a vulnerable population of kids, many of whom have experienced homelessness as well,” the home continued. “We’d like to help assure that (the city) can carry out its role to help the unsheltered population without impacting our kids.”

But city Council Member Sean Loloee said that could all change following a community meeting on Monday over the issue.

“I don’t think we’re going to get that center activated. I’m a no on that. I rather concentrate on the site that we have currently,” Loloee said.

That includes an area along Meadowview Avenue, about 105-acres, formerly owned by the federal government. It was recently purchased by the city.

Jobs Corp sits in the front of the property.

“One site that can provide all the services rather than have all these little sites, all over the city,” Loloee said. “Really create a campus, provide all the services in one area, whether it’s rehab, medical services. That’s the dream. That’s the goal.”

Some people living near the Jobs Corp site have mixed feelings about the idea.

“If they’d build a campus, it would be neat, right? So there would be rules, regulations, right? So they would have to follow the rules,” said resident Drianna Russell.

“I’ve been homeless myself. So I know it’s a lot of negativity and a lot of drugs and violence behind it — what messages you sending to the kids. I don’t think it’s a good idea,” resident Huston Young.

“We’ve got a long way to go, in terms of stakeholders, neighborhood association and advocates. What’s best for the community and what’s best for South Sacramento,” said Bob Erlenbusch said.

Erlenbusch said there are more encampments of homeless people than ever before, but that the crisis is growing worse, not better, with every passing day.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg, along with other city and county officials, released a comprehensive plan to find solutions to the homeless situation. While some other council members have come up with specific plans for their districts, others have yet to do so.