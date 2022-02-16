Sacramento Police: 1 injured in Franklin Boulevard shooting

The Latest – Wednesday, Feb. 16

1:10 p.m.

Police tweeted that Franklin Boulevard has been closed off between 14th Avenue and Sutterville Road as they investigate the shooting.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning on Franklin Boulevard in South Sacramento.

Sacramento police officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 11:45 a.m. near 15th Avenue.

When they arrived, they found someone suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been reported by police.

No additional information about the shooter or the victim was released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.