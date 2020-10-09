Sacramento police: 17-year-old arrested after shooting victim found in crashed car

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento detectives said Thursday they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a shooting and crash that left another 17-year-old dead.

On Saturday, police say they found a teenager behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a pole on Jackson Road near Folsom Boulevard.

He was unresponsive and had been shot at least once, according to police.

Police report the 17-year-old died at the scene after they attempted to save his life.

Detectives have not disclosed how the teenager was shot and if there was a motive behind the shooting. They are still investigating the incidents leading up to the crash.

The identity of the 17-year-old homicide suspect has not been released.