SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old driver with a gunshot wound died Saturday afternoon after crashing into a pole, according to Sacramento police.

Police say the 17-year-old boy crashed on Jackson Road near Folsom Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, when officers found the boy, he was unresponsive and had at least one gunshot wound.

He later died from his injuries at the scene.

Police are still investigating and have yet to release any other information.