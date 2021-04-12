Sacramento police: 3 arrested near planned ‘White Lives Matter’ demonstration

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Sunday following an incident at McKinley Park where a so-called “White Lives Matter” event was scheduled.

The Sacramento Police Department says officers were monitoring the area after the event was advertised on social media.

One supporter showed up and “quickly left,” and the demonstration “never materialized,” police said.

Three counter-protestors at the park confronted two people who police said were there to livestream the event but were leaving because no one was at the park.

Police said the confrontation escalated, and the three counter-protestors assaulted the pair and tried to steal their backpack.

Ivan Pulido, 28, 45-year-old Joshua Fernandez and 54-year-old Phuong Lee were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for charges related to assault and attempted robbery.

NorCal Resist released a statement following the arrests, criticizing “high bails for anti-racist protestors in Sacramento.”

Unsurprisingly as we have seen again and again in Sacramento, none of the individuals affiliated with the hate organizations were arrested. However, at least three anti-racist protestors were arrested, and are currently being held in Sacramento County Jail on extremely high bails, totaling $250,000.

The group pointed out that those arrested were all people of color.

In its statement, NorCal Resist accused Sacramento’s police and district attorney of showing “tolerance and sympathy for Proud Boys and other known hate organizations” as political leaders “continue to speak platitudes about how Black lives matter.”

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn has said clashes between right- and left-wing groups in late 2020, led to an increase in violent crime and strain on city resources.