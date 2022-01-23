Sacramento Police: 3 people injured in shooting, suspect arrested same day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were injured in a Sacramento shooting early Saturday morning and investigators were able to arrest a shooting suspect later that night.

Sacramento Police Department officials said officers responded to a shooting at a business on the corner of Franklin Boulevard and Florin Road at around 1:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said they found “valuable evidence” related to the shooting at the scene.

Later that night, at around 11:30 p.m., officers followed up on information that pointed to a possible shooting suspect who was at a business on Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road.

Police said 27-year-old Miguel Robles was inside a vehicle with other people leaving the area when officers stopped the vehicle.

Police said Robles and the other people inside the vehicle were safely detained.

During their investigation, officers said they identified Robles as a suspect in the Franklin Boulevard shooting and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The Sacramento Police Department are asking witnesses with information about the shooting to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.