Sacramento police advise of possible traffic on Broadway due to car event

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are warning drivers on Broadway that there might be some traffic due to a car event.

Police say to expect traffic from 15th Street to Alhambra Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes

