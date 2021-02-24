Sacramento police arrest 3 suspects in 7-Eleven homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three suspects connected to the shooting death of a 7-Eleven clerk after a robbery have been arrested, the Sacramento Police Department announced Wednesday.

A customer found 31-year-old Gupreet Singh with a life-threatening injury around 3 a.m. Monday, Sacramento police said. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

“We hope that an arrest in this incident provides some closure to the victim’s family and anybody in our community that has been affected by this incident,” said South Command Cpt. Adam Green in a statement.

Detectives arrested 24-year-old Gabriel Knorr, 23-year-old Adam Waddell and 19-year-old Diana Shaynyuk.

Knorr was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and charged with homicide, while Wadell and Shaynyuk were charged with robbery.

Detectives said they do not believe there are any other suspects.

Anyone with additional information about the homicide is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.