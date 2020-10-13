Sacramento police arrest man connected to shooting that killed 9-year-old girl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department says officers have arrested a man in connection to a North Sacramento shooting that killed 9-year-old Makaylah “Kay-Kay” Brent.

In a tweet posted early Tuesday afternoon, the police department identified the suspected shooter as 21-year-old Laise Hands.

SPD has arrested 21yr old Laise Hands on murder charges in connection with the quadruple shooting on 10/3/20 that resulted in the death of 9 yr old Makaylah Brent at Mama Marks Park in North Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/jaJtWRAkKZ — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 13, 2020

The shooting at Mama Marks Park in Del Paso Heights on Oct. 3 also left Makaylah’s 6-year-old cousin Nay, Nay’s mother and an unrelated man injured.

On Oct. 5, Councilman Allen Warren said police detained a person of interest. Jail logs show Hands was booked later that night, but do not list charges related to the shooting.

This is a developing story.