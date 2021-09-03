Sacramento police arrest man suspected of killing teen, shooting woman

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police arrested a 35-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a teen in late August.

The shooting happened on Aug. 29 just after 3 a.m. on Jefferson Boulevard near F Street. Police said the suspect, identified as Gilbert Villalobos, shot a woman and 17-year-old boy.

The woman and teen were taken to the hospital. According to police, the teen died of his injuries days later; the woman is expected to survive.

Detectives soon identified Villalobos as a suspect and arrested him on Sept. 1. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police believe Villalobos and the victims knew each other.

Detectives are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call them at 916-808-5471.