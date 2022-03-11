SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Police recently arrested a man who was allegedly connected to four robberies in Sacramento last year.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, they received four reports last September of robberies and attempted robberies near the Stockton Boulevard corridor. Police said these robberies involved someone stealing purses from women and that the suspect was allegedly armed.

When investigating, police said the suspect’s description was similar in each robbery. After further investigation, police said detectives gained evidence that led to 19-year-old Joseph Coln as the suspect.

Coln was arrested on March 4 and was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on robbery and attempted robbery charges.

For anyone with information regarding this investigation, police ask the public to contact the department at 916-808-5471.