Sacramento police arrest suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run at 4th and I streets

Local News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department arrested the driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place on August 13. 

Jordan Ware, 22, was identified as the suspect after police released surveillance photos of the vehicle involved. 

Detectives believe Ware ran a red light near 4th and I streets, causing him to hit a man who died later at the hospital.

Ware was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Sacramento Main County Jail on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges. 

