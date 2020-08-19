Sacramento police arrest suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run at 4th and I streets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department arrested the driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place on August 13.

Jordan Ware, 22, was identified as the suspect after police released surveillance photos of the vehicle involved.

Detectives believe Ware ran a red light near 4th and I streets, causing him to hit a man who died later at the hospital.

Ware was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Sacramento Main County Jail on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges.