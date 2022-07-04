SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is asking the community for any evidence related to a shooting early Monday morning in downtown Sacramento.

Police provided over social media a QR code and a link that lead to a website where users can submit evidence, including photos and videos.

Police said one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting around 2 a.m. near L and 15th streets the morning of July 4th.

Parts of J Street, L Street and 16th Street continued to be closed throughout the morning and police said that there is no estimated time of reopening.

Sacramento Police recently activated a QR code and link in a request for evidence relating to the K Street shooting, which took place several blocks away the morning of April 3.