Sacramento police ask for public’s help in identifying group they say was involved in deadly shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of people they say are related to a deadly shooting in September.

Surveillance footage shows a group of people police say were involved in a shooting that left 19-year-old Sarayah Redmond dead and one other person injured.

Redmond’s mother, Jenifer Redmond, says she wants justice for her daughter’s death and for those responsible to turn themselves in.

“This is not normal, cause my normal died the moment they killed my daughter. So this normal right now, it’s foreign. It’s hurtful and it bring a different type of person out, you know? Now I have to spend the rest of my life fighting.” Jenifer Redmond said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.