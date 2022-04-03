SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A mass shooting in Downtown Sacramento left 12 people injured and six people dead early Sunday morning.

Sacramento police officials said they are aware of social media videos that may show events that led up to the shooting and are asking the public to submit videos or photos to their investigators.

Tipsters can submit their videos or photos to police by tapping or clicking here.

Witnesses who are smartphone users can also submit photo and video evidence to police through the following QR code:

Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department.

For community members wishing to remain anonymous, witnesses with information regarding these investigations can contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.