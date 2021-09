SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a car crash killed one person and seriously injured another Wednesday night.

According to police the single-vehicle crash happened on Freeport Boulevard near Blair Avenue and is affecting traffic in the area.

Northbound Freeport Boulevard is also closed at Florin Road.

Traffic advisory: southbound traffic on Freeport Blvd is closed at Blair Ave as units investigate a single vehicle collision with serious injuries. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/kGSd28d5Zg — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 16, 2021

This is a developing story.