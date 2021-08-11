Sacramento Police Chief Hahn to retire at end of year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn will retire at the end of the year, he announced Wednesday.

Hahn, who grew up in Oak Park, became police chief in 2017 and had been with the Sacramento Police Department for over 20 years before that.

He became police chief in Sacramento after serving as Roseville’s police chief for six years.

“Law enforcement needs to evolve,” Hahn told FOX40 in 2017. “Our country has evolved, the circumstances have evolved and we need to evolve with that, and part of that is transparency. We’re public officials, we wear a uniform, name tags and badge numbers, and so, the community has a right to know what their police department does and I think the transparency piece goes right along with that.”

During Hahn’s tenure, Sacramento saw protests over the killing of Stephon Clark and George Floyd.