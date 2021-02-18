Sacramento police claim rise in homicides, gun violence due to protests

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department says there was an uptick in murders and gun violence in 2020 and attributes that rise to the demonstrations that occurred at the State Capitol.

According to the department’s 2020 statistics, there were 44 homicides, which is 10 more than in 2019 and the most since 2015.

The department says officers had to be moved from their patrols in order to be at the Capitol for major demonstrations.

“These reassignments led to increases in murders, gun violence, and gang activity around Sacramento,” the police department said.

Of the record number of homicides in 2020, eight of them were confirmed to be gang-related and four of them resulted in juvenile victims — one involving a 9-year-old girl.

According to Sacramento police, there had not been a juvenile homicide since 2018.

Last year also saw an almost 30% increase in gun violence. The department says most of those assaults happened in communities where calls for service are “normally high.”

“Demonstrations occurring in downtown Sacramento pulled officers away from these communities, resulting in fewer officers available to proactively patrol, respond to calls for service, or investigate crimes in their districts,” Sacramento police said of the rise in gun violence.

Sacramento did, however, experience a drop in burglaries and robberies. There were 2,834 burglaries in 2020, a drop from 2019’s 2,993 incidents. Robberies dropped by 160 to 879 in 2020.

Motor vehicle theft also dropped in 2020 to 2,511 from 2,717.

According to the department’s 2020 Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics, there was an almost 10% drop in overall violent crime in Sacramento — not including simple assault.