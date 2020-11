SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department says at least one officer shot someone Saturday.

According to police, the shooting happened on Juliesse Avenue near Academy Way.

Police have not said how many people were involved, whether more than one officer fired their weapon or how the shooting began.

No officers were injured.

Juliesse Avenue is closed.

SPD is on scene of an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Juliesse Ave. No officers were injured. No other details at this time. PIO is enrt. Media can stage on west end of Juliesse near Del Paso.



Juliesse Ave is closed, please use alt routes. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 15, 2020

This is a developing story.